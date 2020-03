March 11 (Reuters) - Von Roll Holding AG:

* FY POSITIVE GROUP RESULT AFTER TAX OF CHF 3.3 MILLION

* NET SALES DECLINED TO CHF 291.6 MILLION IN 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR (2018: CHF 322.2 MILLION)

* DUE TO CORONA VIRUS CRISIS, WE EXPECT NOTICEABLE NEGATIVE EFFECTS ON SALES AND EARNINGS IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR