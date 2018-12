Dec 10 (Reuters) - Von Roll Holding AG:

* REINFORCEMENT OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE LAYS FOUNDATIONS FOR FURTHER GROWTH

* MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER HAS DECIDED TO CONVERT CONVERTIBLE BONDS IT HOLDS WITH A TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 163,355,000

* STRENGTHENING OF CAPITAL BASE OF VON ROLL AND LEADS TO AN EQUITY RATIO OF MORE THAN 68%

* CONVERSION WILL INCREASE NET INCOME BY CHF 6 MILLION ANNUALLY FROM 2019