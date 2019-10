Oct 9 (Reuters) - VON ROLL HOLDING AG:

* VON ROLL AUTOMOTIVE RECEIVES MAJOR ORDER

* ORDER IN TWO-DIGIT MILLION RANGE FROM A WELL-KNOWN BRITISH CAR MANUFACTURER

* ORDER INVOLVES SERIES PRODUCTION OF SPECIAL COMPONENTS FOR ELECTRICAL AND THERMAL PROTECTION OF HIGH-VOLTAGE BATTERIES

* IS ALREADY AIMING FOR FURTHER PROJECT NOMINATIONS FOR LARGE-SCALE ORDERS IN HIGH DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE THIS YEAR

* START OF PRODUCTION FOR ACQUIRED PROJECTS IS PLANNED FOR 2021