June 8 (Reuters) - VON ROLL HOLDING AG:

* VON ROLL HOLDING AG: VON ROLL WINS ANOTHER MAJOR DEAL IN THE E-MOBILITY INDUSTRY

* NOMINATION IS ASSOCIATED WITH A CONTRACT VOLUME IN DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO RANGE.

* WILL BE SUPPLYING AUDI’S FUTURE ELECTRIC VEHICLE SYSTEMS WITH INSULATING COMPONENTS FOR ELECTRIC DRIVES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)