May 2 (Reuters) - Vonovia Se:

* DGAP-NEWS: VONOVIA SE: FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL TAKEOVER OF BUWOG, VONOVIA APPOINTS DANIEL RIEDL TO THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

* DANIEL RIEDL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPMENT AND AUSTRIA WITH EFFECT FROM MAY 10, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)