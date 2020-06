June 4 (Reuters) - Vonovia Se:

* SAYS ON CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, PEOPLE WHOSE INCOME HAS BEEN REDUCED OR WHO HAVE NO INCOME AS A RESULT OF THE PANDEMIC CAN APPLY FOR A RENT DEFERRAL

* WE SUSPENDED TERMINATIONS AND EVICTIONS BEGINNING IN MID-MARCH IN RESPONSE TO THE CORONAVIRUS SITUATION. AROUND 1% OF TENANTS HAVE MADE USE OF THE ASSISTANCE OFFERED BY VONOVIA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)