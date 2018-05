May 3 (Reuters) - Victoria Park AB:

* VONOVIA CEO SAYS HAS ALREADY DONE DUE DILIGENCE ON VICTORIA PARK

* VONOVIA CEO SAYS IN GOOD TALKS WITH STARWOOD, IT WON’T COME TO A BIDDING WAR OVER VICTORIA PARK

* VONOVIA CEO SAYS DOESN’T RULE OUT FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN SWEDEN IN LONG-TERM Further company coverage: