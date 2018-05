May 3 (Reuters) - Vonovia SE:

* VONOVIA VACANCY RATE 2.8 PERCENT IN Q1

* VONOVIA SAYS LTV RATIO 45.5 PERCENT AT END-MARCH

* EXPECTS TO REACH 2018 TARGETS

* SEES 2018 FFO I AT 1.00-1.02 BILLION EUROS EXCLUDING BUWOG

* SEES 2018 RENTAL INCOME AT 1.67-1.69 BILLION EUROS EXCLUDING BUWOG

* SEES 2018 FFO I INCLUDING BUWOG AROUND 1.03-1.05 BILLION EUROS

* REUTERS POLL AVERAGE FOR VONOVIA Q1 FFO I WAS 241 MILLION EUR