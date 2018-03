March 15 (Reuters) - Vonovia Se:

* DGAP-NEWS: VONOVIA SE: VONOVIA SUCCESSFULLY CLOSES REGULAR ACCEPTANCE PERIOD IN OFFER FOR BUWOG

* ‍AGGREGATE TENDER RATIO OF 73.8% OF ALL BUWOG SHARES​

* ‍ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR TAKEOVER OFFER CONTINUES UNTIL 18 JUNE 2018​