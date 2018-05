May 3 (Reuters) - Vonovia Se:

* DGAP-ADHOC: VONOVIA SE SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE

* SAYS 26,000,000 NEW NO‐PAR VALUE ORDINARY REGISTERED SHARES WERE PLACED IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* SAYS SHARES WERE PLACED AT A PLACEMENT PRICE OF EUR 38.30 PER SHARE

* SAYS WILL GENERATE GROSS PROCEEDS AMOUNTING TO EUR 995.8 MILLION BEFORE DEDUCTION OF COMMISSIONS AND EXPENSES