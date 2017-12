Dec 18 (Reuters) - Vonovia CEO says:

* DOES NOT EXPECT ANTITRUST ISSUES FOR BUWOG TAKEOVER

* EXPECTS TO BUILD 4,000 APARTMENTS ANNUALLY AFTER BUWOG DEAL

* EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF DEAL ON MARCH 26, TO BE FFO ACCRETIVE FROM END-2019

* DOES NOT PLAN TO HIKE CAPITAL TO FINANCE DEAL

* AIM TO ACQUIRE AT LEAST 50.1 PERCENT OF BUWOG SHARES, BUWOG TO REMAIN LISTED ON STOCK EXCHANGE