Oct 19 (Reuters) - Vontobel Holding AG:

* VONTOBEL AND LOMBARD ODIER ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT PARTNERSHIP FOR NORTH AMERICA

* ACQUIRES INTERNATIONAL US-BASED PRIVATE CLIENTS PORTFOLIO FROM LOMBARD ODIER

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE TRANSACTION PRICE

* WILL FINANCE THE TRANSACTION ENTIRELY FROM ITS OWN FUNDS

* ONCE THE ACQUISITION IS COMPLETED, VONTOBEL WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE A STRONG EQUITY BASE THAT BY FAR EXCEEDS REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS