April 2 (Reuters) - Vontobel Holding AG:

* SAYS SAW MORE SUBDUED START TO 2019 COMPARED TO THE VERY STRONG FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* SAYS CLIENT ASSETS REACHED CHF 207.1 BILLION AT THE END OF FEBRUARY 2019

* SAYS WELL ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETS FOR 2020

* SAYS ANTICIPATES THAT MARKET ENVIRONMENT WILL REMAIN VERY CHALLENGING IN 2019 AND WILL BE CHARACTERIZED BY CONTINUED PRESSURE ON MARGINS