Oct 17 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust-

* Vornado extends $1.25 billion of its $2.5 billion revolving credit facilities

* Vornado Realty Trust-extended 1 of its two $1.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facilities from Nov 2018 to Jan 2022 with two 6-month extension options​

* Vornado Realty Trust - ‍interest rate on extended facility was lowered from Libor plus 105 basis points to Libor plus 100 basis points​