FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vornado provides information regarding its investment in Toys “R” Us
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2017 / 8:54 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Vornado provides information regarding its investment in Toys “R” Us

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust

* Vornado provides information regarding its investment in Toys “R” Us

* Vornado Realty - Vornado had previously fully reserved for its 32.5% investment in Toys, and carries this investment on its balance sheet at zero

* Vornado Realty Trust - ‍Vornado does not hold any debt of Toys and does not guarantee any of Toys debt and has no further liability​

* Vornado Realty - For income tax purposes, co carries Toys R Us investment at about $420 million which could result in a tax deduction in future periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.