BRIEF-Vornado provides information regarding its investment in Toys “R” Us

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust

* Vornado provides information regarding its investment in Toys “R” Us

* Vornado Realty - Vornado had previously fully reserved for its 32.5% investment in Toys, and carries this investment on its balance sheet at zero

* Vornado Realty Trust - ‍Vornado does not hold any debt of Toys and does not guarantee any of Toys debt and has no further liability​

* Vornado Realty - For income tax purposes, co carries Toys R Us investment at about $420 million which could result in a tax deduction in future periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: