BRIEF-Vornado - Q1 Results To Include $6.5 Mln Net Loss From Other Items

April 13 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust:

* VORNADO ANNOUNCES CERTAIN ITEMS TO BE INCLUDED IN ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MILLION OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES

* RESULTS FOR QTR END MARCH 31 TO ALSO INCLUDE $14.5 MLN OF EXPENSE FOR WRITE-OFF OF SERIES G AND SERIES I ISSUANCE COSTS

* Q1 RESULTS TO INCLUDE $23.5 MILLION OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CO’S SHARE OF POTENTIAL ADDITIONAL NEW YORK CITY REAL PROPERTY TRANSFER TAXES

* Q1 RESULTS TO INCLUDE $6.5 MILLION NET LOSS FROM OTHER ITEMS