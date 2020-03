BRIEF-Vossloh FY Sales Up At EUR 916.4 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - VOSSLOH AG:

* FY SALES INCREASE OF 5.9% TO EUR 916.4 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED EBIT (€ 55.7 MILLION) ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR AND HIGHER THAN EXPECTED LAST

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND FOR 2019 OF € 1.00 PER SHARE, SUBJECT TO FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS IN COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SALES AND EARNINGS DEVELOPMENT HAS HARDLY AFFECTED BY THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC SO FAR THIS YEAR

* BASED ON TODAY’S KNOWLEDGE, VOSSLOH EXPECTS SALES OF BETWEEN € 900 MILLION AND € 1 BILLION FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* NOTICEABLE INCREASE IN PROFITABILITY COMPARED TO ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN IN 2019 IS FORECAST FOR 2020

* OUTLOOK 2020: EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 7% AND 8%

* OUTLOOK 2020: EBITDA MARGIN FROM 12% TO 13% (2019 ADJUSTED: 11.5%)