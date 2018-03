BRIEF-Vossloh Proposes Dividend Payment In Amount Of EUR 1.00 per share

March 22 (Reuters) - VOSSLOH AG:

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN AMOUNT OF EUR 1.00

* ‍SHARE OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF VOSSLOH AG WAS NEGATIVE IN 2017​

* FY ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE NEGATIVE, TOO, AT EUR (0.50) (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.22)​

* VOSSLOH FY EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WERE POSITIVE AT EUR 1.74 AND WELL ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE OF EUR 1.30​

* ‍FOR 2018, VOSSLOH GROUP EXPECTS SALES AT LEVEL OF 2017 FISCAL YEAR​

* ‍EBIT AND THEREFORE EBIT MARGIN ARE EXPECTED TO FALL SHORT OF 2017 FIGURES IN 2018​

* SALES BETWEEN EUR 875 MILLION AND EUR 950 MILLION, EBIT MARGIN BETWEEN 6.0 PERCENT AND 7.0 PERCENT, ARE EXPECTED IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)