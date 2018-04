April 26 (Reuters) - Vossloh AG:

* GROUP SALES OF AROUND €178 MILLION IN FIRST THREE MONTHS, EBIT OF €1.6 MILLION

* GUIDANCE FOR 2018 CONFIRMED

* Q1 ORDERS RECEIVED UP 4.7 PERCENT TO APPROXIMATELY €211 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) CAME IN AT €1.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: €9.6 MILLION)

* Q1 NET INCOME 1.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text - bit.ly/2qZclbX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)