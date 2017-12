Dec 11 (Reuters) - Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd:

* VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE INVESTS INTO CREDITAS, THE LEADING DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR SECURED LOANS IN BRAZIL.

* ‍POST TRANSACTION VEF HOLDS A MINORITY POSITION AND BOARD REPRESENTATION IN COMPANY.​

* ‍ANNOUNCES ITS USD 25 MILLION INVESTMENT INTO LEADING BRAZILIAN DIGITAL SECURED LOAN PLATFORM, CREDITAS​