Feb 19 (Reuters) - VOTI Detection Inc:

* VOTI DETECTION REPORTS RECORD FISCAL 2019 YEAREND RESULTS

* REVENUE FOR Q4 F2019 TOTALED $5.3 MILLION, COMPARED TO $5.5 MILLION IN Q4 F2018

* NET LOSS FOR Q4 F2019 DECREASED TO $1.3 MILLION COMPARED TO $3.4 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD OF F2018

* VOTI DETECTION-UNCERTAINTY RELATING TO CORONAVIRUS AND ITS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN, MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO PROVIDE SPECIFIC GUIDANCE