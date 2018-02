Feb 1 (Reuters) - VOTUM SA:

* ITS UNIT OFFER CHOSEN AS MOST FAVORABLE BY MAZOWIECKI DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL HEALTH FUND (NFZ)

* REMUNERATION FOR DEAL TO RANGE FROM 12.9 MILLION ZLOTYS TO 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)