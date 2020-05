BRIEF-Votum Updates On Coronavirus Impact On Co's Activities

May 26 (Reuters) - Votum SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: NUMBER OF NEW CONTRACTS IN PERSONAL INJURY COMPENSATION CLAIMS SECTOR IN MARCH DOWN 37% VERSUS FEBRUARY

* IN APRIL 23% FEWER DEBT TRANSFER DEALS WERE CONCLUDED VERSUS PREVIOUS MONTH

* ASSUMES SHIFT OF REVENUES FROM PROPERTY DAMAGE SEGMENT BY 3 MONTHS I.E. FOR Q3 AND Q4 DUE TO POSTPONEMENT OF COURT HEARINGS

* RECORDS 23% DROP M/M IN NEW CONTRACTS IN SEGMENT OF CLAIMS UNDER BANKING CONTRACTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)