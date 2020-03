March 20 (Reuters) - Vow ASA:

* VOW ASA: OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TODAY ANNOUNCED UPDATES TO ITS CRUISE AND LAND-BASED OPERATIONS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19.

* CURRENT PROJECTS AND DELIVERIES DURING 2020 ARE ALL FOR CRUISE NEWBUILDS SCHEDULED TO ENTER OPERATIONS IN 2022 AND LATER

* ALL EXISTING NEWBUILD PROJECTS ARE CONTINUING WITH ONLY MINIMAL ADJUSTMENTS IN PLANS