May 17 (Reuters) - Voxeljet AG:

* VOXELJET AG REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* VOXELJET AG - TOTAL REVENUES FOR Q1 INCREASED 11.5% TO KEUR 5,052 FROM KEUR 4,530

* VOXELJET AG - REAFFIRM FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* VOXELJET AG QTRLY GROSS PROFIT MARGIN IMPROVED TO 44.9% FROM 34.9%

* VOXELJET AG - NET LOSS FOR Q1 OF 2018 WAS EUR 0.42 PER SHARE