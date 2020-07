July 2 (Reuters) - Voxeljet AG:

* VOXELJET AG RECEIVES CURE LETTER FROM NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

* VOXELJET AG - RECEIVED A NOTICE LETTER FROM NYSE THAT CO HAS REGAINED FULL COMPLIANCE WITH NYSE’S MINIMUM AVERAGE SHARE PRICE LISTING REQUIREMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)