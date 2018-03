March 29 (Reuters) - Voxeljet Ag:

* ‍VOXELJET AG REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q4 AND FULL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* ‍TOTAL REVENUES FOR FULL YEAR INCREASED 3.8% TO KEUR 23,178 FROM KEUR 22,338​

* ‍TOTAL REVENUES FOR Q4 DECREASED 2.7% TO KEUR 6,108 FROM KEUR 6,275​

* ‍Q1 ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN KEUR 4,500 AND KEUR 5,500​

* ‍NET LOSS FOR Q4 OF 2017 EUR 0.66 PER SHARE​

* ‍NET LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 2.29 PER SHARE​