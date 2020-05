BRIEF-Voya Financial Inc Says Will Revisit Earnings Growth Guidance Ranges, Including Previously Shared $1.80 To $1.90 EPS Guidance For Q4 2021

May 5 (Reuters) - Voya Financial Inc:

* Q1 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83, AFTER TAX

* VOYA FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.71

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.88 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* DIFFICULT TO CONFIDENTLY PROVIDE MEDIUM AND LONG-TERM EARNINGS GROWTH GUIDANCE

* WILL REVISIT EARNINGS GROWTH GUIDANCE RANGES, INCLUDING PREVIOUSLY SHARED $1.80 TO $1.90 EPS GUIDANCE FOR Q4 2021

* QTRLY NORMALIZED ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10, AFTER TAX