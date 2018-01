Jan 18 (Reuters) - Voya Financial Inc:

* VOYA FINANCIAL -‍PRICED A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF $350 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.7% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048​