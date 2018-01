Jan 30 (Reuters) - Voya Financial Inc:

* VOYA FINANCIAL INC SAYS ON JAN 24, CO AMENDED TERMS OF ITS SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 6, 2016 - SEC FILING

* VOYA FINANCIAL- UNDER TERMS OF AMENDMENT, ON CLOSING OF MASTER DEAL, AMOUNT AVAILABLE FOR ISSUANCES OF LETTERS OF CREDIT TO BE REDUCED TO $1.25 BILLION Source text - bit.ly/2DNOIeZ Further company coverage: