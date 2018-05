Voya Financial Inc:

* VOYA FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS

* VOYA FINANCIAL INC - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION.

* VOYA FINANCIAL INC - PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT

* VOYA FINANCIAL INC - AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA