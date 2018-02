BRIEF-Voyager Therapeutics And Abbvie Announce Global Strategic Collaboration

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS AND ABBVIE ANNOUNCE GLOBAL STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP POTENTIAL NEW TREATMENTS FOR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE AND OTHER TAU-RELATED NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES

* VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS INC - VOYAGER TO RECEIVE $69 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT AND POTENTIALLY UP TO $155 MILLION IN PRECLINICAL AND PHASE 1 OPTION PAYMENTS

* VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS - IS ALSO ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $895 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT AND REGULATORY MILESTONES FOR EACH VECTORIZED TAU ANTIBODY COMPOUND