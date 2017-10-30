FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Voyager Therapeutics gains full development and commercial rights to VY-AADC
October 30, 2017 / 8:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Voyager Therapeutics gains full development and commercial rights to VY-AADC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Voyager Therapeutics Inc:

* Voyager Therapeutics announces update to parkinson’s disease program

* Voyager Therapeutics - ‍Sanofi Genzyme informed Voyager that it has decided not to exercise its rights to ‍VY-AADC​ program​

* Voyager Therapeutics says ‍as a result, it gains full worldwide development and commercial rights to VY-AADC for treatment of advanced parkinson’s disease​

* Voyager Therapeutics - ‍global, pivotal phase 2-3 program for VY-AADC on track to dose first patient during Q2 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

