BRIEF-Voyager Therapeutics gains full development and commercial rights to VY-AADC

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Voyager Therapeutics Inc:
* Voyager Therapeutics announces update to parkinson’s disease program
* Voyager Therapeutics - Sanofi Genzyme informed Voyager that it has decided not to exercise its rights to VY-AADC program
* Voyager Therapeutics says as a result, it gains full worldwide development and commercial rights to VY-AADC for treatment of advanced parkinson’s disease
* Voyager Therapeutics - global, pivotal phase 2-3 program for VY-AADC on track to dose first patient during Q2 of 2018