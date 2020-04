April 3 (Reuters) - Voyager Therapeutics Inc:

* VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE RESTORE-1 PARKINSON’S DISEASE TRIAL

* VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS INC - TEMPORARILY PAUSED SCREENING OF NEW PATIENTS IN RESTORE-1 TRIAL TO ALLOW CLINICAL TRIAL SITES TO ASSESS IMPACT OF COVID-19

* VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS INC - CONTINUE PREPARATIONS FOR INITIATION OF RESTORE-2 REGISTRATIONAL STUDY IN PARKINSON'S DISEASE PLANNED FOR H2 2020