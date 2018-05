BRIEF-Voyager Therapeutics Rpeorts Q1 GAAP Loss Per Share Of $0.63

May 10 (Reuters) - Voyager Therapeutics Inc:

* VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.63

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.11 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE DEBT SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $218.2 MILLION

* VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS - CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO END 2018 WITH TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE DEBT SECURITIES OF ABOUT $125 MILLION TO $135 MILLION

* VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS - PROJECTS TO CURRENTLY BE ABLE TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO EARLY 2020