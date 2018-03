March 20 (Reuters) - Voyageur Minerals Ltd:

* VOYAGEUR MINERALS LTD - SIGNED NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH INNOVATION METALS

* VOYAGEUR MINERALS - SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO ACCESS IMC'S PROPRIETARY PROCESSING TECHNOLOGY FOR PRODUCTION OF HIGH-PURITY BARIUM SULFATE