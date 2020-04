BRIEF-Voyageurs du Monde To Cancel 2019 Dividend

April 23 - VOYAGEURS DU MONDE SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 487.5 MLN VERSUS EUR 465.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 33.6 MLN VERSUS EUR 33.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 20.3 MLN VERSUS EUR 21.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* CASH POSITION AT END OF YEAR EUR 134.9 MLN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ACTIVITY HAS BEEN VERY SEVERELY DISRUPTED SINCE LAST MARCH DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* IS UNABLE TO MAKE SALES AND EARNINGS FORECASTS FOR 2020

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF 18 JUNE 2020 NOT TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND FOR 2019 FY

* MEASURES TO POSTPONE DEADLINES HAVE BEEN TAKEN AT FISCAL, SOCIAL AND CONTRACTUAL LEVELS AND MANAGERS HAVE ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED THEIR REMUNERATION AND WAIVED THEIR 2019 BONUS

* SHARP DROP IN ACTIVITY HAS FORCED GROUP TO PLACE EMPLOYEES IN PARTIAL ACTIVITY AT DIFFERENT LEVELS IN ORDER TO BENEFIT FROM GOVERNMENT AID

* ALL INVESTMENTS HAVE BEEN FROZEN AND VERY SIGNIFICANT BUDGET CUTS HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED TO DEAL WITH THIS UNPRECEDENTED SITUATION

