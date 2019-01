BRIEF-VP Bank CEO Moeckli To Leave Group On January 31

Jan 29 (Reuters) - VP Bank AG:

* VP BANK SAYS CEO ALFRED W. MOECKLI TO LEAVE VP BANK GROUP ON 31 JANUARY 2019

* VP BANK SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VP BANK GROUP AND CEO ALFRED W. MOECKLI HAVE DECIDED TO NOT CONTINUE THEIR COLLABORATION

* VP BANK SAYS ALFRED W. MOECKLI WILL RELINQUISH ALL HIS FUNCTIONS AS OF THE END OF JANUARY 2019 AND LEAVE THE BANK TO DEVOTE HIMSELF TO NEW ASSIGNMENTS

* VP BANK SAYS URS MONSTEIN ASSUMES THE POSITION OF CEO ON AN INTERIM BASIS Source text: bit.ly/2B94XQi Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)