BRIEF-VP Bank Completes Share Buyback Program

July 1 (Reuters) - VP BANK AG:

* COMPLETES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM LAUNCHED ON JUNE 27, 2018 VIA ORDINARY TRADING LINE

* AS OF JUNE 28, 2019 OWNS 9.58 PERCENT OF EQUITY IN ITS OWN COMPANY

* TOTAL OF 169,950 REGISTERED SHARES A WERE REPURCHASED DURING THE PERIOD FROM JUNE 27, 2018 TO JUNE 28, 2019

* AS OF JUNE 28, 2019, HOLDS 600,847 SHARES A AND 325,969 SHARES B (9.58 PERCENT OF CAPITAL AND 7.71 PERCENT OF VOTING RIGHTS)

* CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS REMAIN UNCHANGED

* REGISTERED SHARES A ARE TO BE USED FOR FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR FOR TREASURY MANAGEMENT PURPOSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)