March 5 (Reuters) - VP Bank AG:

* UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF CHF 5.50 PER REGISTERED SHARE A OR CHF 0.55 PER REGISTERED SHARE B

* FY NET INCOME FELL BY 16.8 PERCENT TO CHF 54.7 MILLION DUE TO HIGHER INVESTMENTS.

* FY NET NEW MONEY INFLOW OF CHF 3.2 BILLION