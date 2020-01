Jan 24 (Reuters) - VP BANK AG:

* FY OPERATING EARNINGS ROSE BY SOME 13 PER CENT TO REACH AROUND CHF 328 MILLION

* VP BANK GROUP IS EXPECTING SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER GROUP FY NET INCOME OF AROUND CHF 74 MILLION, WHICH COMPARES WITH CHF 54.7 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* AUM INCREASED AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 BY AROUND 15 PER CENT TO REACH SOME CHF 47.6 BILLION