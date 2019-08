BRIEF-VP Bank H1 Group Net Income At CHF 35.3 Mln

Aug 20 (Reuters) - VP BANK AG:

* H1 GROUP NET INCOME ROSE FROM CHF 29.3 MILLION TO CHF 35.3 MILLION

* H1 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT INCREASED FROM CHF 41.5 BILLION TO CHF 45.6 BILLION

* H1 COST/INCOME RATIO FELL TO 68.6 PER CENT (IN THE COMPARATIVE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: 70.3 PER CENT)

* H1 TIER 1 RATIO (CORE CAPITAL RATIO) AMOUNTED TO 19.7 PER CENT AND THE LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 6.9 PER CENT

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME OF CHF 54.6 MILLION (COMPARATIVE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: CHF 55.0 MILLION)

* H1 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME ROSE BY 10.1 PERCENT, OR CHF 14.9 MILLION, TO CHF 162.7 MILLION