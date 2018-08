Aug 21 (Reuters) - VP BANK AG:

* GROUP NET INCOME OF CHF 29.3 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* H1 OPERATING INCOME FELL BY 2.2 PER CENT TO CHF 147.9 MILLION, COMPARED WITH CHF 151.1 MILLION PREVIOUS YEAR

* TIER 1 RATIO: 22.6 PER CENT

* H1 NET NEW MONEY INFLOWS TO CLIENT ASSETS: CHF 603.1 MILLION

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME ROSE BY 6.9 PER CENT TO CHF 55.0 MILLION