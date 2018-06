June 26 (Reuters) - VP BANK AG:

* TO BUY BACK REGISTERED SHARES UP TO A MAXIMUM OF 10% OF SHARE CAPITAL

* REPURCHASED REGISTERED SHARES ARE TO BE USED FOR FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR FOR TREASURY MANAGEMENT PURPOSES

* TO ACQUIRE A MAXIMUM OF 180,000 REGISTERED SHARES A

* TO REPURCHASE ALSO MAXIMUM OF 456,554 OF ITS OWN UNLISTED REGISTERED SHARES B AT A PRICE OF CHF 21.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)