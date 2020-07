July 8 (Reuters) - VP BANK AG:

* TAKES OVER THE PRIVATE BANKING BUSINESS OF ÖHMAN BANK S.A. IN LUXEMBOURG AND FURTHER EXPANDS ITS NORDICS BUSINESS

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO TAKE OVER THE PRIVATE BANKING ACTIVITIES OF ÖHMAN BANK S.A. IN LUXEMBOURG

* IT WAS AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE

* THE TRANSACTION SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY 1 JANUARY 2021 AT THE LATEST