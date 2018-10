Oct 26 (Reuters) - VP Bank AG:

* VP BANK (LUXEMBOURG) SA TAKES OVER THE PRIVATE BANKING OF CATELLA BANK S.A. IN LUXEMBOURG

* TRANSACTION IN THE FORM OF AN ASSET DEAL

* ASSET DEAL INVOLVES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 10 EMPLOYEES AND CLIENT ASSETS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 900 MILLIO

* COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION IS SCHEDULED FOR 1 FEBRUARY 2019 AT THE LATEST

Source text - bit.ly/2O9GlL0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)