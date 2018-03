March 12 (Reuters) - Vpe Wertpapierhandelsbank AG:

* ISSUES BOND OF UP TO EUR 10.0 MILLION BY MEANS OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* FIXED ANNUAL INTEREST IS 0.80%, BOND HAS TERM OF 10 YEARS UNTIL MARCH 15, 2028