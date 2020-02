Feb 19 (Reuters) - Vishay Precision Group Inc:

* VPG REPORTS FISCAL 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND TWELVE MONTH RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $63 MILLION TO $70 MILLION

* VISHAY PRECISION - OPERATING RESULTS FOR Q4 2019 VERSUS Q3 2019 WERE PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY INVENTORY REDUCTIONS & NEGATIVE IMPACT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES

* VISHAY PRECISION GROUP- PROJECTED REVENUE RANGE EXCLUDES ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON BUSINESS, WHICH CO IS CONTINUING TO MONITOR CLOSELY