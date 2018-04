April 11 (Reuters) - VR SOCIAL NETWORK VTIME :

* BASED VIRTUAL REALITY SOCIABLE NETWORK VTIME SAYS CLOSED A $7.6 MILLION SERIES A FUNDING ROUND LED BY DEEPBRIDGE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)