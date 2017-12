Dec 13 (Reuters) - Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc:

* VR STARTUP DREAMSCAPE IMMERSIVE - RAISED SERIES B FINANCING ROUND TO $30 MILLION WITH COMMITMENTS FROM NICKELODEON, IMAGE NATION ABU DHABI

* DREAMSCAPE IMMERSIVE - SERIES A INVESTORS INCLUDING 21ST CENTURY FOX, WARNER BROS. WERE ALSO PART OF SERIES B ROUND